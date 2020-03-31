Intentionally-set fire under investigation in Weston

WESTON — Town firefighters recently extinguished an intentionally-set brush fire last week and police are asking for anyone with information about who lit the flames to come forward.

At 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, firefighters were dispatched to a reported brush fire in the wooded area between Tubbs Springs Road and Lords Highway/Stone Cliff Lane.

Fire units found about a half-acre of brush on fire and quickly put the flames out.

This is the second brush fire in the area; the first one happened around 5:30 p.m. on March 12.

Police said on Tuesday that Friday’s fire was found to have been “set intentionally by an unknown subject(s).”

The Weston Fire Marshal Office, the Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal Office and the Weston police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weston police at 203-222-2600.