‘Intensive construction’ planned for Town Hall elevator

Westport Town Hall, in Westport, Conn. Aug. 24, 2016.

WESTPORT — The effort to replace Town Hall’s 45-year-old elevator has hit some technical difficulties, according to Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich.

As a result, there will be some fairly intensive construction activities both within the elevator shaft and outside of Town Hall beginning Monday.

Starting Tuesday, there will also likely be considerable noise from 2 p.m. potentially until midnight, with work expected to be completed by Friday.

“The public is encouraged to conduct Town Hall business prior to 2 p.m. this week,” the announcement read.

The elevator replacement project, which began June 13, was scheduled to last approximately six weeks. With the recent construction setbacks, however, it appears that timeline will shift to a little over eight weeks.

Visitors to the Town Hall who require assistance with access to departments on upper and lower floors during regular business hours may seek help at the Department of Human Services Office, located in Room 200, directly adjacent to the handicapped access ramp entrance next to the building, town officials said in June.

“The significant engineering setback encountered during this project was obviously not anticipated,” First Selectman Marpe stated. “However, it is helpful that it is occurring during the summer months when activity in Town Hall is reduced. The safety and comfort of Town Hall visitors and employees is paramount and we apologize for the inconvenience.”