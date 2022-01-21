Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage
JOHN SEEWER and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel will invest $20 billion in a new computer chip facility in Ohio amid a global shortage of microprocessors used in everything from phones and cars to video games.
The U.S. share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.