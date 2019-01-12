Inslee, Rosen, and Lee speak to Nevada progressive activists

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pitching his record tackling climate change, gun control measures and expanding paid family leave to an audience of Nevada activists who could be key backers if the Democrat runs for president.

Inslee became the latest potential 2020 candidate to visit Nevada this year Saturday when he spoke at the summit of progressive group Battle Born Progress in North Las Vegas.

His remarks came as former Obama housing chief Julian Castro kicked off his campaign in San Antonio on Saturday. Castro visited Las Vegas earlier in the week to meet with Democratic officials and Latino organizers.

Inslee told Nevada activists that he feels "kinship" with them and that progressive policies are "the best economic development theory in the United States."