Inquiry finds jail employees engaged in sexual misconduct

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Eight employees at a northeast Georgia jail have resigned or were suspended after an investigation found some engaged in sexual activity among themselves while on duty.

No inmates were involved and activity appears to have been consensual.

A retiring jail supervisor say he accepts responsibility for misconduct among Hall County employees.

Lt. Ken Nix retired Nov. 25. He tells The Times of Gainesville he knew supervisors could be questioned for actions by subordinates. All the employees worked the same night shift. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced violations including unbecoming conduct, unsatisfactory performance of duty and failure to supervise.

Nix says he wasn’t involved and reported allegations in mid-November, sparking the investigation.

Nix says he advanced his retirement date by a month, but knew of no intent to fire him.

