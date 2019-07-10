Inmate who was suing prison over poor medical care has died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An inmate who was suing her Virginia prison over allegations of poor medical treatment has died.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Margie Ryder died Monday at a Richmond hospital.

Ryder suffered from terminal pulmonary arterial hypertension, which causes high blood pressure in the lungs.

Medication delivered to her heart with a pump had kept her alive. Her attorneys alleged that staff at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women failed to appropriately manage her treatment.

They filed a motion this spring asking a federal judge to order the prison to develop a plan to safely administer Ryder's medications. The matter was still pending.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney confirmed to The Associated Press that Ryder died Monday. Kinney said Ryder had been hospitalized with the terminal illness since June 24.

