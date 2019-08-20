Inmate found dead in cell at San Francisco Bay Area jail

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say A 35-year-old inmate at the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez was found dead in his cell.

Contra Costa County Sheriff spokesman Jimmy Lee tells the San Francisco Chronicle Benito Carrasco was found unresponsive in his bed Sunday night and a nurse and other medical personnel attempted life-saving measures until firefighters arrived.

Lee says Carrasco was arrested by Clayton police and booked into the jail on Thursday on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, shoplifting, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials are investigating Carrasco's death.

He is the third inmate to die at the jail this year. Six inmates died in custody last year.

Lee says all died from medical issues, drug overdoses or suicide.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com