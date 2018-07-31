Inmate dies at Delaware prison

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware say a 35-year-old man serving a 15-day sentence at a state prison has died.

The Department of Correction said in a news release that James Hutchinson of Townsend died Tuesday at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute in Wilmington. Officials say his family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected.

Hutchinson was serving a 15-day sentence for a violation of probation related to driving under the influence of drugs. He began serving his sentence on Friday.

His body was turned over to the State Division of Forensic Science.