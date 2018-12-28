https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Inmate-at-state-prison-dies-in-Christmas-Day-13495234.php
Inmate at state prison dies in Christmas Day
WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a state prison has died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Christmas Day.
The state Department of Correction said Thursday that a guard found Kevin Boutet in his cell at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole on Tuesday.
Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before Boutet was taken to Norwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.
Prison officials notified the Norfolk district attorney's office. Foul play is not suspected in the death but authorities did not disclose a cause of death.
Boutet was serving a three-year sentence for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony.
