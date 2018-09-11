Injured Nebraska woman to donate organs after deer crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman critically injured after a deer crashed through her car's windshield remains on life support to allow for the donation of her organs.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 35-year-old Sara Steiner was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after the Friday crash.

Her mother, Tammy Trahan, says Steiner's organs will be donated, just one example of the generosity she says her daughter's known for.

Trahan says her daughter was almost five months pregnant with a baby boy, who has died.

Kara Cordell of Nebraska Organ Recovery says it can take several days after an accident before a donor's organs can be recovered.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says another vehicle initially struck the deer, which sent the animal airborne and into Steiner's car.

