Industrial facility fined $14,000 following death of worker

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An industrial facility in southern Indiana has been fined $14,000 for alleged safety violations following the death of a worker.

The News and Tribune reports an Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration order stated that Valmont Coatings in Jeffersonville was in violation of codes related to maintaining a safe workplace leading up to the Feb. 20 death of 49-year-old Marion Fletcher.

Scott Shook, Valmont's corporate director of safety, says the company is fully cooperating with IOSHA.

One violation was because the machinery that Fletcher was operating allegedly wasn't properly guarded to prevent employees from getting caught. The penalties can be disputed by the company.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com