Indonesia prison fire kills 41 drug inmates, 80 hospitalized NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 12:05 a.m.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital early Wednesday, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 80 others.
The fires had been extinguished for about two hours and hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed around the prison to prevent prisoners from escaping, Jakarta Police Chief Fadil Imran told reporters near the scene.