Indianapolis crews help recover prosthetic leg from water

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana firefighter crews have helped a woman who was boating recover her prosthetic leg that fell into the water.

Fire officials said crews were finishing a training exercise on Geist Reservoir when a woman lost the leg while spending the day on her family's anchored pontoon boat.

“Without hesitation, the crew gathered their dive equipment from the rescue truck and hopped into DNR’s boat,” Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a statement. “With help from the owner of the leg, the crew was able to assess a general last known location and begin the search.”

The crews spent about an hour minutes looking for the leg valued at $20,000 in “zero visibility,” finding numerous other items including sunglasses and an anchor. The leg was found 20 feet under water about 100 yards off the shore.