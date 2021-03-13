Indianapolis arts festival kicks off during March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 600 artists, musicians, dancers and other creative professionals will turn downtown Indianapolis into a sidewalk art gallery and cultural festival timed to coincide with the influx of visitors attending the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The “Swish" arts festival kicked off Saturday for a three-week run. Organizers say it will shine a spotlight on the city’s creative talent as Indianapolis prepares to welcome 68 men’s college basketball tournament teams and fans from across the country for NCAA March Madness events.