Indiana wind farm to help power Ohio Facebook data center

WINCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A $300 million wind energy farm in rural eastern Indiana is expected to help power Facebook's Midwest data center in Ohio.

The Richmond Palladium-Item reports that Houston-based alternative energy company EDP Renewables North America announced Thursday that it plans to build 50 new turbines throughout Randolph County in the next year.

The Headwaters II wind farm will produce enough to power about 52,000 homes annually.

EDP Renewables says Facebook will purchase much of that power for its New Albany, Ohio center. The social media company has agreed to purchase 139 megawatts annually from the wind farm for the next 15 years.

DP Renewables spokeswoman Blair Matocha says work on the project is expected to begin late next year. She says the wind farm should be operational by 2020.

Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com