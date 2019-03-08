Indiana uses Lyft to offer free rides to drug treatment

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana program is helping residents get to drug addiction treatment by paying for their transportation through ride-sharing service Lyft.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the initiative for those with any type of substance disorder begins March 16. The program has been given $40,000 through June 2020.

A pilot of the program launched in February, with $4,500 spent to help those facing opioid addiction.

The program is a partnership between the state Family and Social Services Administration and Indiana 211, which offers information about community resources. Residents can request a free ride by calling 211.

The administration says 39 percent of people who call 211 are seeking transportation to addiction treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Indiana had the 14th highest rate of drug overdose in 2017.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com