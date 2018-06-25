Indiana space contractor gets nod from Pence

GREENVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A space company from a small town in southern Indiana has been recognized by Mike Pence, the state's former governor and current vice president of the United States.

The News and Tribune reports that Pence addressed a room of innovators June 18 during the third meeting of the National Space Council in Washington. Pence introduced John Vellinger as CEO of Techshot, a space company the vice president proudly announced is based in Greenville, Indiana.

The company founded in 1989 develops research equipment and tools for spaceflight, launching many of its projects to the International Space Station. Vellinger highlighted a 3D bioprinter at the meeting, one of the company's biggest projects.

Vellinger was also in the room when President Donald Trump announced plans for a military branch focused on space exploration.



