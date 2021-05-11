Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits TOM DAVIES, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 4:23 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents receiving unemployment benefits will again have to show they are actively searching for work as the governor is reinstating a requirement that he lifted soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday that puts the job search requirement back in place starting June 1.