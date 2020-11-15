Indiana reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Public health officials on Sunday reported another 6,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 53,776 administered tests with an 11.3% average positive test rate over seven days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 251,597 confirmed cases in Indiana and 4,660 deaths.

Starting Sunday, most of the state will fall under a new governor’s order reinstating limits on crowd sizes after weeks of steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new order limits crowd sizes to 25 people in the highest-risk red counties under the state’s assessment map and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange counties, with larger events needing approval from health officials. The state health department’s latest assessment places 87 of the state’s 92 counties in those categories.