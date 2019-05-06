Indiana recruit Jackson-Davis named Mr. Basketball winner

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Center Grove star Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award winner.

The announcement came during the newspaper's annual sports awards banquet Sunday night.

He received 179 votes — more than twice as many as runner-up Brandon Newman. The Valparaiso star was named on 73 ballots. Armaan Franklin of Indianapolis Cathedral was third with 32.

The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis averaged 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks last season. He led the Trojans to the second regional title in school history, played in the McDonald's All-American game and was the top vote-getter on The Associated Press' all-state team. He is the second consecutive winner who has opted to stay home and play for Hoosiers coach Archie Miller.

Romeo Langford won the 2018 award.