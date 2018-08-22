Indiana probes manure spill believed linked to fish kill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials are investigating a northwestern Indiana manure spill that's believed to have killed thousands of fish.

Environmental inspectors suspect that the July fish kill occurred after a mixture of manure and sugar water that's a common fertilizer was incorrectly applied to a Newton County field and spilled into nearby waterways.

A report from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management says inspectors found an oily orange-brown substance entering a ditch that flows into Beaver Creek. That manure was traced to a particular field.

IDEM spokeswoman Tara Wolf tells The Indianapolis Star that an estimated 2,000 dead fish were found along the waterway near the Illinois state line.

A landowner alerted the Newton County Soil and Water District to the fish kill after finding dead fish along a favorite fishing spot.

