Indiana police agencies trying out license plate cameras

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A growing number of Indiana communities are purchasing license plate cameras that can allow police to automatically detect stolen cars or vehicles associated with suspects wanted in crimes ranging from murders to child abductions.
Several Indiana cities are using the technology, including the Plainfield Police Department, just west of Indianapolis. The department purchased 12 license plate cameras this year for about $27,000 and installed them in September along the city's main thoroughfares.