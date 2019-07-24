Indiana panel rejects groups' push to conserve 2 forests

LAGRO, Ind. (AP) — A state commission has rejected a proposal to designate two Indiana forests as state parks in a bid to halt logging at both sites.

The Indiana Forest Alliance and Friends of Salamonie Forest had sought the change for the Salamonie River and the Frances Slocum state forests, but the Indiana Natural Resources Commission rejected their petition last week.

The (Marion) Chronicle-Tribune reports that supporters wanted both northern Indiana forests transferred from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Division of Forestry to its Division of State Parks and Reservoirs.

Such a change would have protected those areas from forest management, including logging planned for both forests.

Jeff Stant is the Indiana Forest Alliance's executive director. He says logging is an important industry, "but the industry doesn't need timber from these forests."

