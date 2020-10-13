Indiana man guilty of killing, cannibalism gets life term

FILE - In this undated booking file photo provided by the Clark County, Ind., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Oberhansley. Oberhansley, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body was convicted of a murder charge Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 (Clark County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE - In this undated booking file photo provided by the Clark County, Ind., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Oberhansley. Oberhansley, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body was ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Indiana man guilty of killing, cannibalism gets life term 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty Sept. 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley based on a jury recommendation.

The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.

Oberhansley testified that “two Black guys” had been at the victim's home when he arrived around 4 a.m. that day and said they were responsible for Blanton’s death and knocking him out. He awoke when police knocked on the door looking for the victim.

Oberhansley also was sentenced to six years to be served concurrently on the burglary charge, the News and Tribune reported.

Prosecutors dropped an attempt to seek the death penalty last year.

Jurors were drawn from Allen County in northeastern Indiana because of the intense media coverage the case has received in the southern part of the state.