Indiana man finds inactive military bomb in his garage

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man stumbled onto an inactive military bomb while cleaning out his garage, prompting an hours-long street closure as police assessed the device.

Parker Jones found the 25-pound (11-kilogram) bomb Saturday in the garage of a Charlestown home he purchased last year. He says the rusted, 2-foot-long (.6-meter-long) device looked "suspicious" so he called police.

An Indiana State Police ordnance disposal unit was summoned and determined it was a BDU-33 practice bomb used by U.S. Navy and Air Force pilots that a veteran had apparently brought home.

The News and Tribune reports such bombs release a smoke cloud on impact, but lack explosive materials found in real bombs.

Police closed the street outside Jones' residence for three hours until the bomb was removed for destruction by the military.

___

