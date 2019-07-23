Indiana man dies after overcome by waves in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers say a man pulled from Lake Michigan has died.

They say 25-year-old Christian Rosete of Michigan City died at a hospital Sunday night.

Officers say Rosete was pulled from the lake near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City on Saturday night. They say he was swimming with family when he was overcome by waves and did not resurface.

Members of Michigan City Fire Department along with Good Samaritans were able to pull him from the water and was transported to the hospital.