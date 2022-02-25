Indiana legislators still seek deal to end COVID-19 order

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislative leaders' efforts to approve administrative steps that Gov. Eric Holcomb has said are necessary to end his statewide COVID-19 public health emergency declaration remain caught in a debate over whether the state should limit businesses from imposing workplace vaccination requirements.
An attempt to fast-track a proposal through the Legislature failed after Holcomb outlined in November his requested actions and he has since issued three monthlong renewals of the emergency declaration. The Republican governor said this week he will do so again if legislative approval isn’t completed by the current order’s March 4 expiration.