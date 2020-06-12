Indiana lawmaker jailed on allegations he assaulted deputies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state legislator from Indianapolis was arrested on allegations that he assaulted two sheriff’s deputies while being checked into a hospital.

Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal was jailed Friday on preliminary charges including battery of a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.

Forestal, 37, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital early Thursday after officers were called to his home to check on his welfare, according to Indianapolis police reports. Forestal allegedly argued with a nurse during his check-in and kicked one deputy in the knee and kneed another deputy in the ribs after they arrived to assist.

Forestal was also arrested last summer and faces charges that he threatened police officers who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving. He announced in February he wouldn’t seek reelection to the legislative seat he first won in 2012 in order to focus on his mental health.

His defense attorney, James Voyles, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment Friday.