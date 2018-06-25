Indiana jail starts off-site video visits

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A jail in eastern Indiana is introducing off-site video visitations with inmates.

The Palladium-Item reports that visitors starting Monday can visit with a Wayne County Jail inmate through their computer, cell phone or other mobile devices. On-site video visitations began with inmates last month, with visitors looking on a screen at inmates who remained in their housing unit.

Video visitation eliminates the closeness of face-to-face visits, but the new method allows inmates to receive one 15-minute visit a day instead of one 15-minute visit a week. Jail commander Capt. Andy Abney-Brotz says more frequent visits may benefit inmates' mental health.

Visitors must register online to utilize video visits. The five kiosks at the jail will remain available for free visits. Off-site visits will cost 39 cents per minute.



