Indiana inmate mistakenly released back in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana say an Elkhart County Jail inmate who was mistakenly released is back in custody.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says 38-year-old Anthony Allen Bailey was released Saturday around 3:20 p.m. Police say the mistake was realized immediately, but Bailey fled after an officer confronted him the lobby. He was later apprehended by deputies and Goshen police.

Bailey is being held on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

Additional charges are pending.