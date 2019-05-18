Indiana halts funds for Regional Cities grants in new budget

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state grant program created by former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence that funded three regional economic development efforts has been dropped despite supporters lauding its success.

The Regional Cities Initiative launched in 2015 and awarded three $42 million grants to projects in north central, northeastern and southwestern Indiana.

But the Indianapolis Business Journal reports that neither Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb nor legislative leaders sought to include money for additional grants in the new state budget adopted last month.

The research shows that over $1.2 billion has been invested in the Regional Cities projects since the program launched, which includes $835.5 million being contributed from the private sector.

House Ways and Means Committee Co-Chairman Todd Huston says that he feels the funding was never intended to be a continual state appropriation.

