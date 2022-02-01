Indiana governor extends COVID-19 emergency amid debate

Darron Cummings/AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency for another month as legislators continue debating actions that he’s said would allow him to end the declaration.

The governor’s office said Tuesday that Holcomb signed an extension lasting until March 4. That would put Indiana just short of two years since the statewide emergency was first declared because of the pandemic that health officials say has killed more than 21,000 people in Indiana.