Indiana district wants public barred from molestation case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana school district wants to bar the public from the civil trial of a man sentenced to 120 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and an elementary school.
Attorneys for the Greater Clark County School Corporation filed a motion last week seeking to exclude the public from the civil case against Michael Begin. That suit, filed by one of his molesting victims, alleges the school district was negligent in its duties to protect students from abuse.