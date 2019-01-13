Indiana digs out of weekend snowstorm; warning lifted

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has lifted a winter storm warning in central Indiana after more than 7 inches of weekend snow.

Some Indiana sheriffs say drifting snow has closed roads. Many vehicles remain stuck from Saturday.

In Ripley County, the sheriff's office urged residents to stick to essential driving only on Sunday. Indiana State Police say dispatchers in the Lowell district handled more than 650 calls Saturday. Troopers in the district responded to at least 10 personal-injury crashes and 52 property-damage crashes on interstates.

Sgt. John Perrine says drivers need to slow down in bad weather. He says snow doesn't carry liability insurance — because a crash isn't the fault of snow.