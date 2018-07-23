Indiana coroner reviewing doctor previously fired in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An out-of-state consultant will review the work of a part-time forensic pathologist in Indianapolis, who was terminated in Chicago after his work was called into question last year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in May that Dr. John E. Cavanaugh was fired from the Cook County, Illinois, medical examiner's office in November after an internal review found he had "botched autopsies," including one where he "failed to recognize homicide."

The Sun-Times reports that the Marion County, Indiana, coroner's office is reviewing Cook County documents regarding Cavanaugh. An external review of Cavanaugh's Indiana cases is expected to start within a month and will include 15 criminal cases.

Marion County's chief deputy coroner tells the Indianapolis Star that Cavanaugh remains employed by the county coroner and continues working on cases part-time.