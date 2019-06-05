Indiana company sparks outage with unscented 'Ohio' candle

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Indiana company is raising the ire of its neighbors in the Buckeye State with its marketing of an unscented Ohio candle described as "Not much to see. Not much to do."

The candle is being sold online by Fort Wayne's Simple Nature.

Cleveland.com reports Lydia Mihalik, who is director of Ohio's agency overseeing tourism promotion efforts, took burnt umbrage with the candle maker.

Mihalik on Wednesday came up with a list of Ohio scents that people might enjoy, including summer breezes at Marblehead on the Lake, wild hyacinth at Hocking Hills State Park and Stadium Mustard at Cleveland's Progressive Field.

Simple nature owner Derek Miles Taylor says he's a one person company and acknowledges he might be projecting his "insecurities of being a Hoosier on Ohio."