Indiana attorney general argues governor exceeding authority TOM DAVIES, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 1:55 p.m.
Indiana’s attorney general is arguing that the governor is wrongly trying to use the courts to expand his powers with a lawsuit challenging the authority state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public emergencies.