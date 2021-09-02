India locks down Kashmir after top separatist leader's death AIJAZ HUSSAIN, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 1:47 a.m.
1 of8 Syed Ali Shah Geelani speaks to the media as he walks outside his house to participate in a march towards the United Nations Military Observer Group office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 29, 2016. Geelani, a top separatist leader and one of the severest critics of Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, died late Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. He was 92. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities cracked down on public movement and imposed a near-total communications blackout Thursday in disputed Kashmir after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi.
Geelani, who died late Wednesday at age 92, was buried in a quiet funeral organized by authorities under harsh restrictions, his son Naseem Geelani told The Associated Press. He said the family had planned the burial at the main martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar, the region’s main city, as per his will but were disallowed by police.