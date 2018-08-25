Independent governor ticket close to securing spot on ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Republican, who is campaigning for Connecticut governor with a Democratic running mate, is close to getting on the ballot.

The Secretary of the State's Office says it has so far verified 7,161 of the 7,500 signatures that Oz Griebel (GREEB'-il) and Monte Frank need to secure a spot in November.

There's a chance, however, that Griebel may appear on the ballot as the Independent Party of Connecticut's candidate.

Griebel says he and Frank will seek the minor party's nomination at its convention on Sunday in Waterbury. Other candidates have also expressed interest, including Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski, who would appear twice on the ballot if he wins this latest endorsement.

The Secretary of the State's Office is still verifying signatures submitted by six other minor party governor candidates.