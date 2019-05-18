Increased road patrols planned in Iowa around Memorial Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says motorists in Iowa can expect to see stepped up enforcement on roads next week for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

The increased focus on seat belt enforcement is part of the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign taking place from May 20 through June 2.

Memorial Day is regarded by many as the traditional beginning of summer. It also sees an increase in road traffic.

The department says there were four traffic fatalities on Iowa roadways over the Memorial Day weekend last year.