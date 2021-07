WESTPORT — A new market opening in Westport this month aims to provide fresh, locally-produced food and beverages to the community.

Local to Market, slated to open sometime in July at 177 Main St., is the brainchild of Westport resident Chris Marcocci, who is also president and CEO of the food marketing business Streetmarc.

Marcocci said the new store aims to provide an outlet for small, Connecticut-based food providers to sell their wares, and for area foodies to get fresh, locally produced food.

“It’s hard for a lot of start-up brands to (find) shelf space” in big supermarkets, he said. “And a lot of people aren’t comfortable with food that might have been sitting on a truck for six weeks.”

In addition to food, produce and beverage products, Local To Market will carry an assortment of non-food and craft artisan items.

Marcocci said he wanted to put the market in Westport, not just because he lives in town, but because “Westport has always had a reputation for innovation.”

Randy Herbertson, president of the Westport Downtown Association, said he was excited about Local to Market coming to town. “We are thrilled to welcome another diverse offering to the Downtown Westport shopping scene,” he said. “Local to Market will also support many worthy CT specialty food companies, giving them exposure to the fertile Westport market.”

Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate brokers Penny Wickey and Laure Aubuchon helped secured the 177 Main St. space for Local to Market.

Wickey, also the company’s principal, said, in addition to providing an outlet for locally-produced items, Local to Market will provide a sort of community hub for Westport residents.

“There really is no quick, stop-in-and-schmooze grocery store around here,” Wickey said. “This is unique.”