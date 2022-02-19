Income-tax phaseout up for debate in long-poor Mississippi EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 9:14 a.m.
1 of13 FILE - Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters regarding the purposed Tax Relief Act of 2022, following a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Feb. 1, 2022. Hosemann supports a proposal to cut the state income tax, but not eliminate it altogether, and a reduction of the tax on groceries, provide a tax rebate up to $1,000 for 2022 and also the reduction of the cost of car tags. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Les Jordan of Summit, Miss., a retired school administrator, visits the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 27, 2022. Jordan says he has concerns about legislators' proposed changes to tax rates, including those to reduce or eliminate Mississippi's income tax, because those could limit funding for education or other government services. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 LaShauna Fortenberry says that she opposes a Republican proposal to phase out Mississippi's income tax at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, on Jan. 25, 2022. Fortenberry is a former teacher who now works for an in-home care company in Columbia, Miss. She says schools need more money. Emily Wagster Pettus/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Married couple Les and Amanda Jordan of Summit, Miss., both retired, stand near the rotunda of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 27, 2022. Amanda Jordan says legislative proposals to reduce or eliminate the state income tax could influence young people's decisions about whether to live in Mississippi, and Les Jordan says he's concerned that reducing tax collections could hurt poor people by limiting government services. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 FILE -Mississippi state Sen. Hob Bryan, a Democrat, opposes a Republican-led proposal to phase out the state income tax and says it is “laughable” that eliminating the tax would persuade people to move to the state from other places. In this photo, Bryan speaks Aug. 26, 2021, during a tax hearing at the state Capitol. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, speaks at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 12, 2022. Bryan opposes erasing the income tax, saying people don't choose where they want to live because of tax policy but because of family ties and quality of life. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 FILE - House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton speaks to reporters following adjournment on the first day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 4, 2022. Gunn favors the complete elimination of state personal income tax, reduction of the grocery tax and an increase of the state sales tax on most items. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 FILE - Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, says on Jan. 4, 2022, at the state Capitol that he wants to phase out the state income tax. Gunn says he thinks the change would make Mississippi more attractive to businesses. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Amanda Jordan of Summit, Miss., a retired nurse practitioner, visits the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 27, 2022. She says that a proposal to phase out Mississippi's income tax could influence young people's decisions about whether to live in the state. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is accustomed to being first in worsts: It's one of the poorest, unhealthiest states in the nation, with public schools that are chronically underfunded. Some Republican leaders say a good way to boost the state's fortunes would be to phase out its income tax.
“There is no downside to putting money back into the pockets of Mississippians,” said Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the main sponsors of a tax cut bill advancing in the Legislature.
