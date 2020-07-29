In total, 316 confirmed COVID cases, 15 probable in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town reported 316 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases since the state first started reporting them in March, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Weston reported 71 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to state officials.

The state’s hospitalization rate declined with 53 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than the previous day. But Fairfield County saw a slight increase with 19 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 17,087 confirmed coronavirus cases and 646 probable cases in Fairfield County with 47,581 confirmed cases and 1,959 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,092 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 312 probable deaths associated with COVID-19, since the state started reporting in March.

Sixteen Westport residents have died with COVID-19 with an additional seven probable deaths, according to state officials. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

