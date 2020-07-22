In total, 305 confirmed COVID cases, 15 probable in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town reported 305 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases since the first reported cases in March, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Weston reported 67 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to state officials.

The state hospitalization rate increased slightly day-to-day with 63 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than the previous day. Similarly, Fairfield County’s hospitalization rate saw an increase with 22 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 16,508 confirmed coronavirus cases and 656 probable cases in Fairfield County with 46,203 confirmed cases and 2,020 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,087 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 312 probable deaths associated with COVID-19, since the state started reporting in March.

Sixteen Westport residents have died with COVID-19 with an additional seven probable deaths, according to state officials. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

