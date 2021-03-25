In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon MATTHEW DALY and MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 3:29 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The oil and gas industry's top lobbying group on Thursday endorsed a federal price on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming, a reversal of longstanding industry policy that comes as the Biden administration has pledged dramatic steps to address climate change.
The American Petroleum Institute, whose members include ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, announced the shift ahead of a virtual forum Thursday by the Interior Department as it launches a months-long review of the government’s oil and gas sales.
MATTHEW DALY and MATTHEW BROWN