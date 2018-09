Chris Rome and Don Kellogg of the Butt Spanking BBQ team of New Fairfield compete at The 2018 Blues, Views & BBQ Festival Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts in Westport, Conn. The two-day event features soulful, Southern-inspired food, music from 20 bands. This year the Levitt Live performances were headlined on Saturday by Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds. Headlining on Sunday is Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito and Caroline Wonderland. less