In photos: Westport Halloween parade

Joe Nixon, of Westport PAL, shows young trick-or-treaters some of the goodies offered at a table in town hall for the annual Halloween parade. Taken Oct. 29, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Despite inclement weather town hall was packed with residents costumed as heroes, ghouls, ghosts and goblins in celebration of the annual Halloween parade on Tuesday.

The popular event drew scores of young costumed trick-or-treaters, with some parents arriving in costumes themselves. As families roamed town hall in search of chocolates, sweets and other goodies, they were met by costumed town employees from all departments. Several candidates for this year’s election were also in attendance to greet families.

The celebration was organized by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com