In photos: Westport shops shows off fall fashions downtown

WESTPORT — With the weather still warm, the Westport Downtown Merchants Association decided to organize an event aimed at inspiring community togetherness and some outdoor shopping as well.

Main Street was closed for Saturday’s Fall Fashion & Beauty Day, with many vendors bringing their wares to the sidewalk and patrons enjoying a more leisurely and pedestrian-friendly opportunity to shop downtown.

“It’s a beautiful day to come downtown and hang out in a safe way,” said Rebecca Mace, marketing director with the DMA. “And it’s a way to bring the community together.”

Along with dry goods, several musicians brought music to the street, adding to the fair-like feel of the downtown.

“You feel like you’re in New York at a festival,” said Kim Celotto, owner of Oddz.

She said the event was also bringing about the opportunity for more customers to learn about her Main Street store.

“A lot people didn’t know about me,” she said. “It’s awesome.”

Likewise, several stores from across the river brought their tables to the event and set up in Brooks Corner, including Bella Bridesmaids, from just over the bridge on Post Road West.

“We’re just excited to be a part of the event and be able to meet the locals,” said owner Maggie Foley.

“A lot has been postponed this year,” she said, due to the pandemic, but still her customers have remained committed to their future matrimonial plans relating to her business.

“Love is certainly not canceled,” she said.