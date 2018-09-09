  • Whelk chef Anthonyy Kosilis and server Morgan Mahoney serve up fried green tomatoes during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

    Whelk chef Anthonyy Kosilis and server Morgan Mahoney serve up fried green tomatoes during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.

    less

    Whelk chef Anthonyy Kosilis and server Morgan Mahoney serve up fried green tomatoes during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck

    ... more
    Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 15

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 15

Whelk chef Anthonyy Kosilis and server Morgan Mahoney serve up fried green tomatoes during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.

less

Whelk chef Anthonyy Kosilis and server Morgan Mahoney serve up fried green tomatoes during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck

... more
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.