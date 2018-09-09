Whelk chef Anthonyy Kosilis and server Morgan Mahoney serve up fried green tomatoes during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
June perfroms in front of the Black Duck restaurant during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Monica Victor and Sadie Snow, both of Fairfield, have a bite of Let's East Donuts during The 7th Annual Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Saugatuck Rowing chef Paul Scoran serves up some clam chowder to Westport resident Nicka Dena during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Connecticut Theater Dance dancer Lilliana Sperry, 12, performs during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Steak Tartrae is served up from the chefs at Harvest retsaurant during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
People line up for the Let's Eat Donuts food truck during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Nina Sylvester of Milford tries some lobster from the Lobster Shack during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Pedro Mata and Silver Steel perform during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
People line up around the block for Match Burger & Lobster The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Sophia Beniniati, 14 of Westport, tries the food from Tutti Trattoria during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Westport residents Evie and Danya Herman, both 10, get a balloon animal from Twisty Bros during TThe 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
Chase Corbett , 5, and his family have chicken wings from The Black Duck Cafe during The 7th Annual Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
David Morris, 10, of Bridgeport samples the food from Tutti Trattoria during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.
