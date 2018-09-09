Steak Tartrae is served up from the chefs at Harvest retsaurant during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.