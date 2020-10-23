In-person early voting begins Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland voters can begin to vote in person next week at dozens of sites statewide.

Early voting centers open Monday morning and will operate daily until Nov. 2. Maryland has allowed early in-person voting since 2010, but it wasn’t offered during the June primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many early voting center locations have changed, with senior centers and privately-owned buildings replaced by empty schools to protect health, The Baltimore Sun reported. Local election directors decided on what safety measures to utilize, but socially distanced lines, plastic glass shields and frequent sanitizing of equipment are expected.

More than 1.6 million Maryland residents already requested mail-in ballots by a deadline earlier this month. More than 45% of those residents have returned them.

Maryland ballots will include the presidential race, congressional seats and two statewide questions on amending the state constitution. Baltimore voters also will make choices for mayor, city council and council president.